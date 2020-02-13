Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of 87.5-88.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.01 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of Endava stock traded up $6.93 on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 321,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Endava has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.