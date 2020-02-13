Endor Protocol Market Cap Reaches $6.89 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $8.60 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 114.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.01271647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,217,642 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.