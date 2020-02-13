Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.64 ($8.89).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.