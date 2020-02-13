Enerflex (EFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $930.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.12. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

