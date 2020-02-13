EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.30% of EnerSys worth $167,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at $4,781,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 168.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti lifted their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

