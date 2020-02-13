Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 4,327,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,484,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

