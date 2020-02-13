Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.14% of Entergy worth $272,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $133.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

