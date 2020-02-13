Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,300,496 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,633 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

