Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,944 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.31% of Envestnet worth $47,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 291,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $973,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,648 shares of company stock worth $15,102,903. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $84.25. 9,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,841. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

