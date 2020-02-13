Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 505,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 6,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 40.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter.

EVA stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.46%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

