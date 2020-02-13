Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

EVA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 0.88. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 505,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 64,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

