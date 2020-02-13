EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.04 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. EOS has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $5.04 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00051729 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Bithumb and ABCC. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,544,708 coins and its circulating supply is 952,844,696 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ovis, Cobinhood, BitFlip, CoinExchange, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Zebpay, QBTC, ABCC, Livecoin, Kuna, Fatbtc, OEX, Coinone, DigiFinex, Bibox, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Exrates, Tidex, RightBTC, DOBI trade, WazirX, Neraex, OKEx, Hotbit, Binance, BCEX, IDAX, LBank, Coinbe, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, Upbit, Liqui, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coindeal, Rfinex, BtcTrade.im, Bitfinex, IDCM, BitMart, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, GOPAX, Kraken, DragonEX, C2CX, COSS, BigONE, EXX, CPDAX, Bilaxy, Exmo, ChaoEX, CoinEx, HitBTC, Tidebit, Coinrail and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

