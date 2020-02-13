eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 75.8% lower against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DragonEX, Hotbit and ZB.COM. eosDAC has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $120,870.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OTCBTC, Bibox, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

