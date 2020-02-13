EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $232.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $148.17 and a 12 month high of $242.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.84.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,609.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,133,022. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.