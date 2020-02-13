Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.26. 1,750,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,862. Equifax has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

