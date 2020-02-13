Equifax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,543 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,460% compared to the average volume of 163 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a 1-year low of $105.58 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.