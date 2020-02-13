Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $710.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $652.00 to $710.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Equinix to $680.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

EQIX opened at $623.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 12 month low of $385.91 and a 12 month high of $624.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group boosted its position in Equinix by 312.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $15,037,000. Assetmark increased its stake in Equinix by 518.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark now owns 21,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in Equinix by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 199,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExxonMobil Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ExxonMobil Investment Management now owns 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

