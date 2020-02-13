Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

COP opened at $59.76 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

