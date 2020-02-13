Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 87,797 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock opened at $214.79 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $151.66 and a one year high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

