Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,449 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $70,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Shares of EL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

