Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,557. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $151.66 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

