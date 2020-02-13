Ether-1 (ETHO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,962.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market cap of $292,962.00 and approximately $37,044.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00439320 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001479 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006248 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012210 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,505,599 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.