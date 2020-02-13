Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0164

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $491,255.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.02614277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,865,662 coins and its circulating supply is 167,836,249 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

