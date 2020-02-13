Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.37 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $2.93 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $11.81 or 0.00116344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, BTC Markets, Coinone and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.49 or 0.02594831 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic's total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic's official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic's official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, ZB.COM, OKCoin International, CPDAX, Coinut, EXX, Bithumb, QBTC, Bit-Z, C2CX, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, Liquid, C-CEX, Bitsane, CoinExchange, Indodax, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Bibox, Cryptopia, BigONE, Coinroom, BTC Markets, Gate.io, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinBene, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, Exmo, BitForex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Coinhub, Exrates, HBUS, OKEx, YoBit, Crex24, Binance, Korbit, Upbit, Coinbase Pro, LBank, Kraken, BCEX, FCoin, Bitfinex, ABCC, Coinone, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Coinnest, Poloniex and Koineks. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

