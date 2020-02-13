Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $451,281.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $451,281.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

