EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $158,040.00 and approximately $13,096.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000517 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,983,674 coins and its circulating supply is 32,018,968 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

