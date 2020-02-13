Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ECEL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.43). 1,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.73. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a market capitalization of $260.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.45.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

