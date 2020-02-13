Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target (down previously from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ERM stock opened at GBX 1,199.60 ($15.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.89. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52 week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

