EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $609,031.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $203,896.00 and $609,031.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046916 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00439207 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001500 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

