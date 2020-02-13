Everex (EVX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, BX Thailand and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $2.45 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, HitBTC, Mercatox, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.