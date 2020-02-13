Everipedia Price Hits $0.0010 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Everipedia has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $605,778.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitfinex, Upbit and BigONE. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,282,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,324,427 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

