Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:ES opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

