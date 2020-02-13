Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EVG opened at GBX 4.77 ($0.06) on Thursday. Evgen Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

