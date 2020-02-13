Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.71% from the company’s current price.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

