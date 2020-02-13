Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Evolution Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Evolution Mining stock traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$4.10 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,883,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,000. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of A$3.04 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of A$5.59 ($3.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

In related news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 2,892,476 shares of Evolution Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

