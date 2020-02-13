Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.