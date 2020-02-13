Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$29.10 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.24.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 94.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.19.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.