Exelixis (EXEL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2020 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

1/12/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, continues to gain traction in both indications — RCC and HCC. While demand for the RCC indication has been strong, the initial traction for the HCC indication in second and third-line settings was encouraging. The company is on track to expand cabozantinib’s label further and the drug is already being evaluated in various studies with Roche’s immuno-oncology drug, Tecentriq, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Opdivo. Successful outcomes from the ongoing studies should boost demand further. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition has stiffened with the approval of Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line RCC and other treatments. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/9/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/7/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,639 shares of company stock worth $7,914,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

