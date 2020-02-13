Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 282,848 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.88% of Exelixis worth $47,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 174.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,164. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

