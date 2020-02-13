Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exfo earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EXFO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Exfo stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Exfo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

