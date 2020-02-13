EXMR (EXMR) Market Cap Hits $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

