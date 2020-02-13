Extra Space Storage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.