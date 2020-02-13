F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $586.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.00 million and the highest is $587.77 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $544.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $126.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.19 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $36,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in F5 Networks by 168.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

