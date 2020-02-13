Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $118,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,377,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.