Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $123,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,379,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

