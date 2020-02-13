Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.54. 212,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

