Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.13. 2,960,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $600.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

