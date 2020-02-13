Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,600 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FICO opened at $410.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average of $352.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $238.76 and a 1-year high of $426.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,346 shares of company stock worth $23,264,868 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 566.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

