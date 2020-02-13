Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 264.3% Higher This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 109.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $35,637.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 264.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.64 or 0.06058273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00056917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00127600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

