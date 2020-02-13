Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Reaches $21.69 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Fantom has a market cap of $21.69 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bgogo, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

